Roberts leads Army against William & Mary after 22-point showing

Army Black Knights (2-1) at William & Mary Tribe (1-3)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the William & Mary Tribe after Ethan Roberts scored 22 points in Army’s 96-94 overtime victory against the Siena Saints.

William & Mary finished 5-27 overall with a 4-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tribe averaged 6.6 steals, 3.0 blocks and 15.7 turnovers per game last season.

Army went 15-16 overall with a 4-12 record on the road a season ago. The Black Knights shot 43.8% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

