Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Roberts has 17, Manhattan…

Roberts has 17, Manhattan tops Army 72-71 in London

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 12:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Josh Roberts had 17 points in Manhattan’s 72-71 win over Army on Saturday.

Coleton Benson made three free throws with 16 seconds left to pull Army within one. The Jaspers then missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 11 seconds to play but Jalen Rucker couldn’t connect on a winning bucket at the end.

Roberts had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Jaspers (2-3). Samir Stewart scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Anthony Nelson recorded 13 points and was 4 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Black Knights (2-5) were led in scoring by Benson, who finished with 20 points. Ethan Roberts added 19 points and eight rebounds for Army. In addition, Rucker had 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up