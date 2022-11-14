Roberts, Georgia thwart Miami (OH) in 77-70 win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Terry Roberts scored 20 points, Kyeron Lindsay had a double-double and Georgia held off Miami of…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Terry Roberts scored 20 points, Kyeron Lindsay had a double-double and Georgia held off Miami of Ohio for a 77-70 win on Monday night.

Mekhi Lairy’s jumper capped a 9-2 Redhawks run and brought Miami within 73-70 with 26 seconds left. But Georgia’s Justin Hill made 2 of 4 foul shots, Roberts sank two and Miami missed a basket and turned it over on its final possession to end it.

The Bulldogs (2-1) built a 10-0 lead and reached their largest margin of the night when Kario Oquendo buried a 3-pointer with 6:55 before halftime for a 27-10 advantage. Georgia led 38-28 at intermission.

Lindsay scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds and Hill scored 12.

Lairy scored a career-high 34 points for Miami (1-2), Billy Smith scored 12 and Anderson Mirambeaux 10.

Georgia won its only prior game against Miami coming in the semifinals of the 2001 Rainbow Classic in Honolulu.

The Bulldogs now are 6-0 all-time against teams currently in the Mid-American Conference. The Bulldogs are 2-0 against Buffalo and Miami plus wins over Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan.

