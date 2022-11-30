Robert Morris hosts Noel and Wright State

Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) at Wright State Raiders (5-2)
Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Brandon Noel scored 23 points in Wright State’s 87-65 win over the Weber State Wildcats.
The Raiders have gone 2-1 at home. Wright State is fifth in the Horizon shooting 35.7% from deep, led by Andrew Welage shooting 62.5% from 3-point range.
The Colonials are 0-2 on the road. Robert Morris is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Raiders and Colonials match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Wright State.
Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.8 points, 3.2 assists, two steals and two blocks for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 13.3 points for Robert Morris.
