Robert Morris Colonials and the Mercer Bears square off

Mercer Bears (2-3) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (2-2)

Savannah, Georgia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Robert Morris Colonials will take on the Mercer Bears at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Robert Morris finished 8-24 overall with a 3-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Colonials averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

Mercer finished 16-17 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.