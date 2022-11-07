Roach leads No. 7 Duke past Jacksonville in Scheyer’s debut

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help seventh-ranked Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help seventh-ranked Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with a 71-44 win over Jacksonville on Monday night.

Freshman Mark Mitchell had a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils, who used a 25-4 run spanning halftime to blow the game open.

It was a quality start to a season of massive change for the Blue Devils, starting with Scheyer taking over for retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. Duke has 11 new players, including the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class and two power-conference transfers. The Blue Devils didn’t have top freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead for this one as they recover from preseason injuries.

Mike Marsh scored 15 points to lead the Dolphins, who shot 34% and missed 18 of 19 3-pointers before making two meaningless 3s late.

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 95, HOWARD 63

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 22 points, CJ Fredrick had 20 and Kentucky beat Howard with All-American Oscar Tshiebwe and two other players sidelined.

Tshiebwe had a procedure last month on his right knee. Point guard Sahvir Wheeler (right leg) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were also out, but the Wildcats still shot 55% against the overmatched Bison.

Jacob Toppin and freshman Cason Wallace each added 15 points for Kentucky.

Kobe Dickson scored 17 points and Elijah Hawkins had 14 for Howard, which shot 34%.

NO. 5 BAYLOR 117, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 53

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures as Baylor won the opener of its 20th season with coach Scott Drew.

Flagler, a preseason All-Big 12 pick who also was the Bears’ leading scorer last season, also had eight assists and one of his four 3-pointers started a 24-0 run midway through the first half.

LJ Cryer had 16 points and Dale Bonner, another returning guard, had 14.

Alvin Stredic scored 14 points and Terry Collins 10 for Mississippi Valley State in its first game for new coach George Ivory.

NO. 11 TENNESSEE 75, TENNESSEE TECH 43

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyreke Key came off the bench to score 17 points and Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech in both teams’ opener.

Key, an Indiana State transfer, connected on 4 of 8 3-pointers to ignite a sluggish Volunteer offense. Zakai Zeigler scored all but two of his 12 points in the second half.

Brett Thompson led the Golden Eagles with 15 points.

NO. 13 INDIANA 88, MOREHEAD STATE 53

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman Malik Reneau each scored 15 points, helping Indiana beat Morehead State in the season opener for both teams.

The Hoosiers have won all six matchups in the series and are 26-0 all-time against Ohio Valley Conference foes.

Mark Freeman led the Eagles with 14 points, and Drew Thelwell had 11 for the OVC favorites.

NO. 16 VILLANOVA 81, LA SALLE 68

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 24 points to make coach Kyle Neptune a winner in his Villanova debut.

Neptune replaced Hall of Famer Jay Wright, who retired in the offseason. The Wildcats returned three starters (a fourth, Justin Moore, was injured) from the team that lost a national semifinal game to Kansas. Eric Dixon added 20 points for Villanova.

Daniels made his first five 3-pointers and the Wildcats used an early 10-0 run to put away their city rival and spoiled 74-year-old coach Fran Dunphy’s return to the bench.

Josh Nickelberry scored 22 points to lead the Explorers.

NO. 22 MICHIGAN 75, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 56

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and freshman Jett Howard added 21 points in Michigan’s season-opening win.

After Purdue Fort Wayne opened an 8-4 lead, Michigan went on a 20-0 run to take control.

Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 15 points and Bobby Planutis added 13 for the Mastodons.

NO. 24 DAYTON 73, LINDENWOOD 46

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mustapha Amzil scored 14 points, DaRon Holmes II and R.J. Blakney each had 13 and Dayton beat Lindenwood in a sluggish opener for both teams.

Dayton was without injured point guard Malachi Smith and didn’t play particularly well until late, but it had a large margin for error against Lindenwood, which was playing its first game after moving up to Division I.

Chris Childs had 15 points for the Lions, who shot 33% from the field.

