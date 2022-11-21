Rider plays Rutgers after Murray’s 30-point performance

Rider Broncs (1-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays the…

Rider Broncs (1-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Dwight Murray Jr.’s 30-point game in Rider’s 90-85 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Rutgers finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Scarlet Knights averaged 15.2 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

Rider went 14-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Broncs averaged 6.8 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

