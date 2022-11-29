Richmond visits Toledo after Millner’s 22-point showing

Richmond Spiders (3-3) at Toledo Rockets (4-2) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Richmond Spiders…

Richmond Spiders (3-3) at Toledo Rockets (4-2)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Richmond Spiders after Setric Millner Jr. scored 22 points in Toledo’s 82-69 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Rockets have gone 2-0 at home. Toledo leads the MAC averaging 86.3 points and is shooting 49.2%.

The Spiders are 0-1 on the road. Richmond is third in the A-10 with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 9.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. JT Shumate is shooting 58.7% and averaging 18.5 points for Toledo.

Burton is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 13.0 points for Richmond.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

