Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Richmond visits Toledo after…

Richmond visits Toledo after Millner’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Richmond Spiders (3-3) at Toledo Rockets (4-2)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Richmond Spiders after Setric Millner Jr. scored 22 points in Toledo’s 82-69 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Rockets have gone 2-0 at home. Toledo leads the MAC averaging 86.3 points and is shooting 49.2%.

The Spiders are 0-1 on the road. Richmond is third in the A-10 with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 9.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. JT Shumate is shooting 58.7% and averaging 18.5 points for Toledo.

Burton is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 13.0 points for Richmond.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up