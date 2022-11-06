Richmond hosts VMI in season opener

VMI Keydets at Richmond Spiders Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -18.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM…

VMI Keydets at Richmond Spiders

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -18.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Richmond Spiders host the VMI Keydets for the season opener.

Richmond finished 24-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spiders allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

VMI finished 9-9 in SoCon action and 6-9 on the road last season. The Keydets gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.