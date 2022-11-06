Richmond hosts VMI in season opener

VMI Keydets at Richmond Spiders
Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -18.5; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: The Richmond Spiders host the VMI Keydets for the season opener.
Richmond finished 24-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spiders allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.
VMI finished 9-9 in SoCon action and 6-9 on the road last season. The Keydets gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
