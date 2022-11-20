Richmond hosts Syracuse after Girard’s 21-point game

Syracuse Orange (2-1) vs. Richmond Spiders (2-2) Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Richmond Spiders…

Syracuse Orange (2-1) vs. Richmond Spiders (2-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Richmond Spiders after Joseph Girard III scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 76-48 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

Richmond finished 11-4 at home last season while going 24-13 overall. The Spiders gave up 68.4 points per game while committing 14.1 fouls last season.

Syracuse went 9-11 in ACC action and 3-8 on the road last season. The Orange averaged 77.4 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.6% from behind the arc last season.

