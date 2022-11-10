Richmond hosts Northern Iowa in non-conference matchup

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0) Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa heads to…

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa heads to Richmond for a non-conference matchup.

Richmond went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 24-13 overall. The Spiders averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.9% from behind the arc last season.

Northern Iowa finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The Panthers averaged 5.8 steals, 1.4 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

