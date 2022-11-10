Richmond hosts Northern Iowa in non-conference matchup

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0)
Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa heads to Richmond for a non-conference matchup.
Richmond went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 24-13 overall. The Spiders averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.9% from behind the arc last season.
Northern Iowa finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The Panthers averaged 5.8 steals, 1.4 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
