Rice faces Georgia Southern in non-conference matchup

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-2, 0-1 C-USA) Houston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-2, 0-1 C-USA)

Houston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on Georgia Southern in out-of-conference action.

Rice went 10-5 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Owls averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

Georgia Southern finished 4-9 on the road and 13-16 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 66.4 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 17.7 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.