RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Basketball » Rice faces Georgia Southern…

Rice faces Georgia Southern in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2) at Rice Owls (1-2, 0-1 C-USA)

Houston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on Georgia Southern in out-of-conference action.

Rice went 10-5 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Owls averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

Georgia Southern finished 4-9 on the road and 13-16 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 66.4 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 17.7 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up