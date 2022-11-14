Rhode Island hosts Stony Brook after Sarvan’s 29-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (0-2) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook…

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (0-2)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces the Rhode Island Rams after Kenan Sarvan scored 29 points in Stony Brook’s 86-65 victory against the Miami-Hamilton Harriers.

Rhode Island went 15-16 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Rams averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second chance points and 21.1 bench points last season.

Stony Brook finished 10-8 in CAA games and 5-9 on the road last season. The Seawolves averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

