ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Rhode Island hosts Stony…

Rhode Island hosts Stony Brook after Sarvan’s 29-point game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (0-2)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces the Rhode Island Rams after Kenan Sarvan scored 29 points in Stony Brook’s 86-65 victory against the Miami-Hamilton Harriers.

Rhode Island went 15-16 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Rams averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second chance points and 21.1 bench points last season.

Stony Brook finished 10-8 in CAA games and 5-9 on the road last season. The Seawolves averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up