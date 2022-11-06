Rhode Island hosts Quinnipiac in season opener

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Rhode Island Rams Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -7; over/under…

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Rhode Island Rams

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -7; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams host the Quinnipiac Bobcats for the season opener.

Rhode Island finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 15-16 overall. The Rams gave up 65.0 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

Quinnipiac finished 7-13 in MAAC play and 4-9 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free throw line and 26.7 from deep.

