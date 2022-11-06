ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » College Basketball » Rhode Island hosts Quinnipiac…

Rhode Island hosts Quinnipiac in season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Rhode Island Rams

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -7; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams host the Quinnipiac Bobcats for the season opener.

Rhode Island finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 15-16 overall. The Rams gave up 65.0 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

Quinnipiac finished 7-13 in MAAC play and 4-9 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free throw line and 26.7 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up