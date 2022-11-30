Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Reynolds, Saint Joseph's knock…

Reynolds, Saint Joseph’s knock off Pennsylvania 85-80 in OT

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 11:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 27 points, four in the overtime, as Saint Joseph’s took down Pennsylvania 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Reynolds added five assists for the Hawks (3-3). Kacper Klaczek scored 19 points while going 7 of 13 (4 for 8 from distance), and added nine rebounds and six assists. Lynn Greer III recorded 16 points and shot 6 of 16 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

The Quakers (5-5) were led by Jordan Dingle, who recorded 28 points. Clark Slajchert added 18 points for Pennsylvania. Eddie Holland III also had 10 points.

Dingle’s basket with six seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime tied at 74-all.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up