Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Reid scores 15, Gardner-Webb…

Reid scores 15, Gardner-Webb defeats Western Carolina 71-55

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 11:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kareem Reid scored 15 points as Gardner-Webb beat Western Carolina 71-55 on Wednesday night.

Reid finished 7 of 9 from the floor for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-5). DQ Nicholas went 6 of 13 from the field to add 14 points. Anthony Selden shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Tre Jackson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (4-4). Tyzhaun Claude added 11 points for Western Carolina. Vonterius Woolbright also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up