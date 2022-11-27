Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Rand scores 12 as Milwaukee downs Boston University 67-46

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 6:57 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ahmad Rand’s 12 points helped Milwaukee defeat Boston University 67-46 on Sunday night.

Rand shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (4-3). Markeith Browning II shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kentrell Pullian finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Terriers (4-3) were led in scoring by Walter Whyte, who finished with 12 points. Malcolm Chimezie added 10 points and seven rebounds for Boston University. Daman also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

