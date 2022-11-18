HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Ragland, Boothby lead Cornell past Ithaca College 83-61

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 9:42 PM

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Guy Ragland had a double-double off the bench, Keller Boothby scored 14 points, and Cornell defeated Ithaca College 83-61 on Friday night.

Ragland had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Greg Dolan had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Nazir Williams scored 12 points for the Big Red (3-1).

The Bombers were led by Logan Wendell, who recorded 16 points. Jack Stern added 10 points and six rebounds for Ithaca. Andrew Geschickter also had nine points.

Cornell hosts Canisius on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

