Radford leads Texas A&M against SMU

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

SMU Mustangs (3-3) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-2)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on the SMU Mustangs after Tyrece Radford scored 31 points in Texas A&M’s 82-66 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Aggies have gone 2-0 in home games. Texas A&M averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mustangs are 0-1 in road games. SMU is eighth in the AAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Efe Odigie averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Dexter Dennis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M.

Zhruic Phelps is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 12.7 points for SMU.

