Radford hosts Wight and William & Mary

Radford Highlanders (3-2) at William & Mary Tribe (2-3)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays the Radford Highlanders after Ben Wight scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 76-67 victory against the Army Black Knights.

The Tribe have gone 2-1 at home. William & Mary is fifth in the CAA with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 5.2.

The Highlanders are 0-2 on the road. Radford ranks third in the Big South shooting 38.5% from downtown. Onyebuchi Ezeakudo leads the Highlanders shooting 63.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Milkereit is shooting 60.0% and averaging 11.3 points for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for William & Mary.

Kenyon Giles is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 14.8 points and two steals. DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.6 points for Radford.

