Quinnipiac takes on SFA in Laval, Quebec

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-0)

Laval, Quebec; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Quinnipiac Bobcats will face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec.

Quinnipiac went 14-17 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bobcats averaged 71.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

SFA finished 22-10 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The ‘Jacks averaged 74.5 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

