Quinnipiac takes on Hofstra

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Hofstra Pride (5-2) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-0)

Laval, Quebec; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride and the Quinnipiac Bobcats meet at Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec.

The Bobcats are 7-0 in non-conference play. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 3.1.

The Pride have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Hofstra is 5-2 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 9.6 points for Quinnipiac.

Aaron Estrada is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.6 points for Hofstra.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

