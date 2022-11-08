ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Home » College Basketball » Quinnipiac downs Rhode Island 67-62

Quinnipiac downs Rhode Island 67-62

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 12:22 AM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Luis Kortright scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Quinnipiac over Rhode Island 67-62 on Monday night.

Kortright also added five rebounds and five steals for the Bobcats. Ike Nweke added 13 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 1 for 8 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Dezi Jones recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Rams were led in scoring by Ishmael Leggett, who finished with 14 points and three steals. Rhode Island also got 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Malik Martin. In addition, Sebastian Thomas had 10 points, six assists and two steals.

Quinnipiac went into halftime ahead of Rhode Island 34-31. Nweke put up 10 points in the half. Quinnipiac outscored Rhode Island by 2 points in the second half. Kortright led the way with 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Quinnipiac takes on Stonehill on the road on Thursday, and Rhode Island hosts Texas State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

