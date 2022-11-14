Quinnipiac Bobcats face the Dartmouth Big Green on 3-game win streak

Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-0) Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac looks to keep…

Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-0)

Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bobcats take on Dartmouth.

Quinnipiac went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Bobcats gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Dartmouth went 9-16 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Big Green shot 41.8% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

