Queens opens season at home against Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd at Queens Royals
Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Queens Royals begin the season at home against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Queens did not compete last season.
Marshall finished 3-11 on the road and 12-21 overall last season. The Thundering Herd averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.
