Queens opens season at home against Marshall

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Marshall Thundering Herd at Queens Royals

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Queens Royals begin the season at home against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Queens did not compete last season.

Marshall finished 3-11 on the road and 12-21 overall last season. The Thundering Herd averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

