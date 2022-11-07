ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Queens hosts Marshall for season opener

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 9:42 AM

Marshall Thundering Herd at Queens Royals

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -4; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Queens Royals host the Marshall Thundering Herd in the season opener.

Queens did not compete in Division I basketball in the 2021-22 season.

Marshall went 3-11 on the road and 12-21 overall last season. The Thundering Herd averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

