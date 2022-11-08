Purdue hosts Milwaukee following Stuart’s 24-point game

Milwaukee Panthers at Purdue Boilermakers West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -26.5; over/under is 141…

Milwaukee Panthers at Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -26.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Purdue Boilermakers after Angelo Stuart scored 24 points in Milwaukee’s 102-46 victory over the MSOE Raiders.

Purdue went 16-1 at home last season while going 29-8 overall. The Boilermakers averaged 16.2 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

Milwaukee finished 10-22 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

