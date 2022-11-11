Purdue Fort Wayne hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Pruitt’s 20-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-0) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-0) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Deejuan Pruitt scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 85-57 win against the Harris-Stowe Hornets.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 21-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mastodons averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

SIU-Edwardsville went 11-21 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 41.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.