Purdue and Austin Peay meet in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Austin Peay Governors (0-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Austin Peay in non-conference play.

Purdue finished 16-1 at home last season while going 29-8 overall. The Boilermakers gave up 68.4 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

Austin Peay finished 8-10 in ASUN action and 6-11 on the road a season ago. The Governors averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

