Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Home » College Basketball » Pullin scores 27 as…

Pullin scores 27 as UC Riverside beats Weber State 72-65

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 12:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Zyon Pullin had 27 points and UC Riverside defeated Weber State 72-65 at the Vegas 4 on Monday.

Pullin shot 10 for 16 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (3-2). Flynn Cameron scored 17 points and added seven rebounds.

The Wildcats (1-3) were led by Alex Tew, who recorded 15 points and two blocks. Zahir Porter added 11 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Tuesday. UC Riverside takes on Wright State while Weber State takes on Abilene Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up