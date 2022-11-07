ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » College Basketball » Providence hosts Rider to…

Providence hosts Rider to begin season

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rider Broncs at Providence Friars

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Providence Friars host the Rider Broncs in the season opener.

Providence finished 27-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Friars averaged 13.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

Rider went 8-12 in MAAC play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Broncs shot 41.4% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up