Providence hosts Columbia following Thompson’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Columbia Lions (2-5) at Providence Friars (4-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits the Providence Friars after Blair Thompson scored 22 points in Columbia’s 81-79 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Friars are 4-0 on their home court. Providence has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 0-4 on the road. Columbia averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 2- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Providence.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Lions. Zinou Bedri is averaging 10.1 points for Columbia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

