Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » College Basketball » Princeton wins 74-66 over Army

Princeton wins 74-66 over Army

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 5:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Matt Allocco scored 15 points as Princeton beat Army 74-66 on Thursday.

Allocco added 12 rebounds for the Tigers (3-2). Blake Peters scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from distance). Tosan Evbuomwan recorded 14 points and was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Chris Mann finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Black Knights (2-4). Army also got 16 points and six rebounds from Charlie Peterson. In addition, Jalen Rucker finished with 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up