Princeton visits UMBC after Kellman’s 20-point showing

Princeton Tigers (0-2) at UMBC Retrievers (1-1)

Baltimore; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the UMBC Retrievers after Keeshawn Kellman scored 20 points in Princeton’s 74-73 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

UMBC finished 18-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Retrievers averaged 12.4 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

Princeton finished 23-7 overall with an 8-4 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

