Princeton Tigers square off against the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (1-4) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-2)

London; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies and the Princeton Tigers meet at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The Tigers have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Princeton ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 12.8 assists per game led by Tosan Evbuomwan averaging 4.0.

The Huskies are 1-4 in non-conference play. Northeastern is 0-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evbuomwan is shooting 55.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Matt Allocco is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Princeton.

Coleman Stucke is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11 points. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

