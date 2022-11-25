Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Princeton Tigers square off against the Northeastern Huskies

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Northeastern Huskies (1-4) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-2)

London; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies and the Princeton Tigers meet at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The Tigers have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Princeton ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 12.8 assists per game led by Tosan Evbuomwan averaging 4.0.

The Huskies are 1-4 in non-conference play. Northeastern is 0-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evbuomwan is shooting 55.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Matt Allocco is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Princeton.

Coleman Stucke is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11 points. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for Northeastern.

