Princeton takes on Northeastern

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Northeastern Huskies (1-4) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-2)

London; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Princeton Tigers square off against the Northeastern Huskies in London, United Kingdom.

The Tigers have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Princeton ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 12.8 assists per game led by Tosan Evbuomwan averaging 4.0.

The Huskies are 1-4 in non-conference play. Northeastern is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evbuomwan is shooting 55.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Matt Allocco is averaging 14.2 points for Princeton.

Coleman Stucke is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11 points. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

