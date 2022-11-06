Princeton begins season at home against Hofstra

Hofstra Pride at Princeton Tigers Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -2.5; over/under is 150.5…

Hofstra Pride at Princeton Tigers

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Princeton Tigers open the season at home against the Hofstra Pride.

Princeton went 23-7 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 70.1 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

Hofstra went 13-5 in CAA action and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Pride averaged 77.9 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

