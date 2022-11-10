Pride leads Bryant against Dartmouth after 23-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (1-0) at Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the…

Bryant Bulldogs (1-0) at Dartmouth Big Green (0-1)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the Dartmouth Big Green after Charles Pride scored 23 points in Bryant’s 147-39 victory against the Thomas (ME) Terriers.

Dartmouth went 9-16 overall a season ago while going 5-5 at home. The Big Green averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second chance points and 3.6 bench points last season.

Bryant finished 22-10 overall last season while going 7-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 13.9 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.