Price scores 15, Eastern Washington beats Stony Brook 81-52

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 8:47 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Ethan Price scored 15 points as Eastern Washington beat Stony Brook 81-52 on Friday night in the Florida International Tournament.

Price was 6 of 8 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Eagles (2-4). Steele Venters was 6 of 12 shooting (1 for 6 from distance) to add 15 points. Ty Harper shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Keenan Fitzmorris led the way for the Seawolves (1-5) with 14 points. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 10 points and two steals for Stony Brook. In addition, Tanahj Pettway had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

