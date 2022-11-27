Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Price-Noel scores 19 points; Wagner defeats NJIT 62-57

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 5:27 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jahbril Price-Noel had 19 points in Wagner’s 62-57 win over NJIT on Sunday.

Price-Noel also had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (4-2). Keyontae Lewis scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Javier Esquerra Trelles shot 3 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds.

Kevin Osawe led the way for the Highlanders (1-5) with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Raheim Sullivan added 12 points for NJIT. In addition, Souleymane Diakite had 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

