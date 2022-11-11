Presbyterian visits East Carolina following James’ 21-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) at East Carolina Pirates (1-0) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) at East Carolina Pirates (1-0)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on the East Carolina Pirates after Crosby James scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 70-58 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

East Carolina went 12-4 at home last season while going 15-15 overall. The Pirates averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 14.5 from the free throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

Presbyterian finished 4-12 in Big South action and 3-12 on the road a season ago. The Blue Hose allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

