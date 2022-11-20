Presbyterian takes on Bucknell, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Bucknell Bison (2-2) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-3) Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian comes into…

Bucknell Bison (2-2) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-3)

Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian comes into the matchup against Bucknell after losing three straight games.

Presbyterian went 12-20 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Hose averaged 7.9 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Bucknell went 9-23 overall last season while going 2-15 on the road. The Bison allowed opponents to score 79.4 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

