Presbyterian faces Charlotte on 5-game slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-5) at Charlotte 49ers (4-2)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian enters the matchup against Charlotte after losing five straight games.

The 49ers are 2-0 in home games. Charlotte ranks eighth in C-USA with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Braswell averaging 1.5.

The Blue Hose are 0-3 on the road. Presbyterian allows 69.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 11.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the 49ers. Jackson Threadgill is averaging 9.5 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 44.2% for Charlotte.

Winston Hill is averaging 14.5 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 11.2 points for Presbyterian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

