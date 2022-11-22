Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Presbyterian Blue Hose face the Albany (NY) Great Danes

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-4) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Albany (NY) Great Danes and the Presbyterian Blue Hose square off at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Blue Hose have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Presbyterian averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Great Danes have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Albany (NY) is third in the America East with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston Hill is shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 15 points and two steals. Crosby James is shooting 34.9% and averaging 12.6 points for Presbyterian.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Great Danes. Da’Kquan Davis is averaging 11.8 points for Albany (NY).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

