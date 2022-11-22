Presbyterian Blue Hose face the Albany (NY) Great Danes

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-4) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-4) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-4) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Albany (NY) Great Danes and the Presbyterian Blue Hose square off at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Blue Hose have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Presbyterian averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Great Danes have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Albany (NY) is third in the America East with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston Hill is shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 15 points and two steals. Crosby James is shooting 34.9% and averaging 12.6 points for Presbyterian.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Great Danes. Da’Kquan Davis is averaging 11.8 points for Albany (NY).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

