Presbyterian Blue Hose and the Bucknell Bison meet in Daytona Beach, Florida

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 12:02 PM

Bucknell Bison (2-2) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -6; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Presbyterian Blue Hose take on the Bucknell Bison in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Presbyterian went 12-20 overall with an 8-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Blue Hose averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

Bucknell finished 9-23 overall with a 4-10 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bison averaged 9.9 points off of turnovers, 6.8 second chance points and 6.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

