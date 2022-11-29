Prairie View A&M visits Rice after Mason’s 25-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at Rice Owls (4-2, 0-1 C-USA) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at Rice Owls (4-2, 0-1 C-USA)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Mekhi Mason scored 25 points in Rice’s 76-67 win against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Owls have gone 4-0 in home games. Rice is third in C-USA with 16.8 assists per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 5.0.

The Panthers are 1-3 in road games. Prairie View A&M has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Quincy Olivari is shooting 35.4% and averaging 12.2 points for Rice.

William Douglas is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 14.1 points for Prairie View A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

