Prairie View A&M plays UTSA following Douglas’ 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-1) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-1)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the UTSA Roadrunners after William Douglas scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 80-79 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

UTSA went 10-22 overall last season while going 8-10 at home. The Roadrunners averaged 5.7 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Prairie View A&M went 8-19 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 69.5 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.

