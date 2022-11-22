Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Potter scores 16 as…

Potter scores 16 as Jacksonville State beats Elon 78-53

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Skyelar Potter had 16 points in Jacksonville State’s 78-53 win over Elon on Tuesday night.

Potter had eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-2). Demaree King scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 (5 for 7 from distance). Juwan Perdue recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Zac Ervin led the way for the Phoenix (1-5) with 16 points and two steals. Sean Halloran added 14 points and three steals for Elon. Torrence Watson also put up eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up