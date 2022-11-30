Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Portland State scores first 38 points, routs Portland Bible

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 11:53 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bobby Harvey had 18 points and Portland State scored the first 38 points of the game and cruised to a 114-31 victory over short-handed Portland Bible on Wednesday night.

Portland Bible, a National Christian College Athletic Association program, entered 0-10 and with just six players available. Dametris Weatherall’s 3-pointer with 7:16 to play in the first half ended the scoreless streak for the Wildcats, and they trailed 63-9 at halftime.

Jorell Saterfield added 17 points for Portland State (4-4), which was coming off an 83-71 win over Oregon State on Sunday night in the seventh-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. All 12 players scored for the Vikings, who shot 61% (19 of 33) from the floor.

Quorey Bays led Portland Bible with 13 points and Weatherall finished with 11.

