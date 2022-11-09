Portland Pilots welcome the Florida A&M Rattlers on Wednesday

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at Portland Pilots (1-0) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -22; over/under…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at Portland Pilots (1-0)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -22; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Portland finished 11-4 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Pilots gave up 72.2 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Florida A&M went 13-17 overall a season ago while going 5-12 on the road. The Rattlers allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

